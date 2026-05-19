Robert K. Irving, CEO of J.D. Irving, Ltd., dies after cancer battle

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Robert Irving, a key executive at New Brunswick forestry and shipbuilding giant J.D. Irving Ltd., has died at the age of 71 following a battle with cancer.

Irving’s family made the announcement in a news release, saying he died today surrounded by his immediate family in Moncton, N.B.

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A spokesperson for the family said last year that Irving had successful surgery for cancer in July 2025 and was undergoing treatment, but did not specify the type of cancer.

Irving, who was co-CEO along with his brother Jim Irving, received the Order of New Brunswick in 2024.

After he graduated with a business degree from Acadia University, Irving began working with J.D. Irving’s Moncton operations in 1977.

J.D. Irving employs about 20,000 people across various sectors, including agriculture, forestry and shipbuilding.