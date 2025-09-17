J.D. Irving Co-CEO recovering from cancer surgery, says company spokesman

Send this page to someone via email

One of the chief executive officers at J.D. Irving is being treated for cancer.

Spokesman Marc Doucette says Robert Irving had successful surgery for cancer on July 29, and is now undergoing treatment.

He says Co-CEO Jim Irving will be leading operations for the New Brunswick company while his brother recovers.

Doucette did not specify where Irving is being treated and for what kind of cancer.

J.D. Irving employs about 20,000 people across various sectors, including agriculture, forestry and shipbuilding.

After graduating with a business degree from Acadia University, Robert Irving began working for the company in 1977.

He received the Order of New Brunswick last year for his “profound and extensive community involvement, his generosity and his exceptional altruism towards the advancement of his community and province.”

He lives in Moncton, N.B., with his wife, Jill, and they have four adult children and two grandchildren.

The company said it would provide no further information and asked media outlets to respect the family’s privacy as Robert Irving focuses on his health.