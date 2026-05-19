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Crime

Halton police seize ‘historic’ number of firearms in largest bust

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted May 19, 2026 12:06 pm
1 min read
Halton police say they seized 24 handguns in a major GTA drug trafficking probe, marking the largest firearms seizure in the service’s history. View image in full screen
Halton police say they seized 24 handguns in a major GTA drug trafficking probe, marking the largest firearms seizure in the service’s history. Global News
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Police in Halton Region say they’ve made the largest firearms seizure in the service’s history following a months-long drug trafficking investigation spanning the GTA.

Halton Regional Police announced Tuesday that 24 handguns were seized as part of “Project Cyprus,” an investigation targeting a high-level drug trafficking network operating across Halton, Toronto, York and Durham regions.

Police said all 24 firearms originated in the United States. The investigation started last November.

“This investigation has resulted in the largest firearms seizure in the history of the Halton Regional Police Service and represents a significant disruption to the flow of illegal guns entering our communities,” HRPS Chief Stephen Tanner said in a release.

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Along with the firearms, police said investigators seized prohibited magazines and ammunition, 16.5 kilograms of cocaine, more than 16,000 oxycodone tablets, liquid hydrocodone and codeine, as well as more than $375,000 in cash and cryptocurrency.

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Investigators said the six-month probe involved support from Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario and resulted in 75 judicial authorizations and nine search warrants executed across the GTA.

In a news conference Tuesday morning, police said the investigation remains ongoing and warned that firearm and drug trafficking continues to pose a serious threat to public safety.

“This raises serious concerns,” Tanner said. “This investigation is ongoing. We will continue to pursue those involved in firearm and drug trafficking in the community.”

Four people have been arrested and face more than 30 charges related to drug trafficking, weapons trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

All four were held in custody pending bail hearings in Milton.

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