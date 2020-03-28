Saskatchewan reports 30 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan is reporting 30 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, bringing the provincial total to 134 cases as of Saturday.

Of those, six are in the hospital, including three in acute care and three in intensive care units.

The Ministry of Health says seven cases are a result of local transmission while the rest are a result of travelling or attending mass gatherings.

Four people infected have recovered from the virus, though there may be more that have yet to be reported to public health, say officials.

To date, 8,248 COVID-19 tests have been performed.

View link »

Increase in cases connected to a snowmobile rally

A high number of cases from northern and central Saskatchewan have been largely attributed to a Christopher Lake snowmobile rally dinner that was held on March 14, says the Ministry of Health.

Story continues below advertisement

One attendee had tested positive on March 25, and work to contact others at the dinner continues.

To date, 18 additional cases have been linked to this event, say health officials. Each person is in self-isolation at home.

“The outcome of this event demonstrates the importance of physical distancing at this time,” said the Ministry of Health in a press release, Saturday. “Everyone who attended this event – or any large gathering over the past several weeks – should be self-monitoring or self-isolating if directed by local public health authorities.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will provide an update on COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. CT.

0:58 Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau tells Canadians to ‘keep it up’ with social distancing, self-isolation Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau tells Canadians to ‘keep it up’ with social distancing, self-isolation

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.