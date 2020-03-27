N.B. teachers produce lip-sync music videos to cheer up students amid COVID-19 school closures

Some creative teachers in New Brunswick have put together a series of lip-sync music videos to cheer up their students who are unable to attend school due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Kirk Geldart is a teacher at Moncton High School and said he was more than happy to take part in the video produced by his school, because he wanted to help cheer up his students.

“Just so that they know that we are thinking of them and just to try and help them lighten their day a little bit,” said Geldart.

He said dealing with the impact of the pandemic has been stressful for students and teachers. He said the videos are meant to give the kids a lift and to let them know that their teachers are there for them even if they cannot be in the classroom.

“We have good days and bad days, and we have really silly fun days like what we show in the video,” he said. Tweet This

Chris West’s wife Lindsay also took part in the videos, which have been produced by several schools across the province.

“It also allowed some of the teachers to really go outside of their zone to entertain the students,” said Chris.

He is calling on teachers right across the country give a shoutout to their students too.

“Hopefully this video just brings them a little bit of comfort and familiarity and that we can make them smile,” said Lindsay

