Health

Winnipeg woman celebrates 100th birthday with family singing from distance amid coronavirus

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted March 23, 2020 5:47 pm
Updated March 23, 2020 5:48 pm
Winnipeg woman celebrates 100th birthday with family singing from distance amid COVID-19
A Winnipeg family has struck a chord while celebrating their grandmother's 100th birthday, Global's Amber McGuckin reports.

A Winnipeg family has struck a chord while celebrating their grandmother’s 100th birthday.

Tiffany Wilson had to get creative after her plans for her grandmother’s 100th birthday party had to change amid coronavirus concerns.

“Of course with the quarantine and the COVID-19 we have had to reinvent the wheel and start planning a whole new party,” she said.

She organized a group of family and friends, some even phoning in via FaceTime, and sang Happy Birthday outside Eve Sharples’ retirement home Monday.

“It touches a nerve because you have so many plans and thoughts and ideas and she’s such a special lady, we call her a princess and she deserves everything. Not being able to hug her on such a special day is just breaking my heart as her granddaughter,” Wilson said.

“We have received tons of emails and messages from all over the world so from grandma Eve’s grandchildren, great grandchildren living in New York, France and dear friends living in Italy it’s been such an adventure.”

Sharples’ great-granddaughter Angelica Castellaneta was happy they could celebrate the birthday.
“It’s a milestone birthday. We wanted to do something really special but amidst the coronavirus break out it’s been really hard to arrange something,” she said.
“She’s a diva so she’s going to love the attention. And we just want to make it a special birthday for her.”
The family is looking forward to one day getting to give Sharples a big birthday hug and celebrate her once again.
