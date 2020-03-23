Celebrities and public figures who’ve tested positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

The novel coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, and even the world’s biggest names aren’t safe.

While many celebrities and public figures have taken to social media to stress the importance of social distancing, some have also announced their own battle with COVID-19.

Here are all the big names currently battling the illness.

(This article will be continually updated.)

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Hanks and Wilson were the first big celebrities to contract the virus. He shared an official statement on his social media on March 11, writing: “Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches … To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

Olga Kurylenko

The actor and model tested positive for COVID-19 a week ago, sharing the news on Instagram. “Locked up at home after having tested positive for coronavirus,” she wrote. “I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!”

Three days later, she posted another photo of herself wearing a mask, announcing that her fever was gone and she was feeling much better.

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre

Elba revealed he tested positive for coronavirus on March 16, taking to Twitter to share the news with his fans.

“This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus,” he wrote.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

“Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic,” the actor added.

He later revealed that he had no symptoms but got tested anyway after finding out he’d been exposed to someone who also tested positive. He quarantined himself and got tested immediately.

A week later, his Canadian wife also tested positive for COVID-19.

Kristofer Hivju

The Game of Thrones star revealed his diagnosis on March 17 on Instagram, alongside wife Gry Molvær Hivju.

“Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID-19,” Hivju wrote in the post.

The 41-year-old is best known for his role as Tormund Giantsbane, the much-beloved wildling raider, on HBO‘s Game of Thrones series.

Daniel Dae Kim

The Hawaii Five-0 actor shared a 10-minute video on Instagram on March 19, opening up about his journey to the diagnosis and telling his fans to self-isolate.

Colton Underwood

Underwood, who starred in Season 23 of The Bachelor last year, announced in an Instagram post on Friday night that he tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have been following all of the social distancing rules since last week. My symptoms started a few days ago, I was tested and just received my results today,” he wrote in the caption.

“For anyone out there that is hesitant to self quarantine… please do yourself and your loved ones a favour and stay home,” he continued. “We will all beat this and come out stronger on the other side.”

In the video, he said his main symptom was exhaustion, saying that he couldn’t “even walk up a flight of stairs without being out of breath.”

“I consider myself pretty healthy. I workout regularly, I eat healthy. I became symptomatic a few days ago,” he explained.

Andy Cohen

The Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host tested positive for the coronavirus, sharing the news on Instagram on Saturday.

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus,” he captioned a selfie. “As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better.”

He continued: “I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”

Debi Mazar

The actor shared her own diagnosis on Instagram on Sunday, writing: “I have just tested positive for COVID-19. I am ok. About a month ago, my entire home (husband and two teen daughters) got an odd bug.”

She continued: “Low-grade fever, headaches, sore throat, body aches, ears ringing and a dry cough. It cleared up quickly … Two weeks later, March 15, I woke up with all those same symptoms but super intense body aches and 102.4 fever.”

After finally tracking down a COVID-19 test, she heard back five days later and found out she had the virus.

David Bryan

The Bon Jovi songwriter and keyboard player wrote about his diagnosis on Instagram on Sunday.

“I just got my results back today and tested positive for corona virus. I’ve been sick for a week and feeling better each day. Please don’t be afraid,” he wrote.

“It’s the flu not the plague. I’ve have been quarantined for a week and will for another week. And when I feel better I’ll get tested again to make sure I’m free of this nasty virus.”

Rudy Gobert

Utah Jazz player Gobert shared his diagnosis on Instagram on March 12, also apologizing for his carelessness at a conference that same day, at which he purposefully touched various reporters’ microphones, mocking the virus.

On Instagram, he wrote: “The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse.”

Kevin Durant

Brooklyn Nets player Durant tested positive for COVID-19.

Senior NBA reporter for The Atlantic and Stadium Shams Charania tweeted out the news on March 17, writing: “Durant says he is feeling fine: ‘Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this.'”

Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus, Durant tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Durant says he is feeling fine: "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this." — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2020

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s activist wife Sophie tested positive for the virus, which was announced on March 12 in a statement.

“Following medical recommendations, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau was tested for COVID-19 today. The test came back positive.”

The statement says she will remain in isolation.

“She is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild,” it said, adding that health-care workers will “reach out to those who have been in contact with Mrs. Grégoire Trudeau as they deem necessary.”

The Prime Minister’s Office statement also included a message from Sophie herself, thanking everyone who has reached out to her with questions about her health.

Prince Albert II of Monaco

Prince Albert II of Monaco has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the palace confirmed Thursday.

Albert, 62, appeared to be the first head of state who has publicly said he contracted the virus. According to the palace, his health is not worrying.

In a statement Thursday, the palace said he is being treated by doctors from the Princess Grace Hospital, named after his famous American mother.

It says Albert is continuing to work from his home office in the palace and is in constant contact with members of his government.

In the statement, Albert urged residents of his tiny Mediterranean principality to respect confinement measures.

Albert is the second child of Princess Grace — formerly Grace Kelly — and Prince Rainier of Monaco. Albert became a five-time Olympic bobsledder and in recent years has been a global environmental campaigner.

Plácido Domingo

Opera star Domingo tested posted for the coronavirus, which he announced on his official Facebook page on Sunday.

“I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive for COVID19,” he wrote. “My Family and I are all in self-isolation for as long as it is deemed medically necessary.”

He chose to get tested after suffering a fever and cough.

Domingo finished off the news by encouraging his fans to take all necessary precautions, like washing their hands.

—

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

—

