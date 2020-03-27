Mark Blum, ‘Desperately Seeking Susan’ star, dies of COVID-19 at 69

Actor Mark Blum has died of complications from the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19, according to an executive with the labour union SAG-AFTRA. He was 69.

The actor, who appeared in films like Desperately Seeking Susan and Crocodile Dundee, died Wednesday at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital of complications from COVID-19, his wife Janet Zarish confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter.

Blum’s most recent work included playing the bookstore owner Mr. Mooney on the Netflix series You, and he also appeared on HBO’s Succession.

Madonna called her Desperately Seeking Susan co-star Blum “a remarkable human.”

She says she remembers him as “funny, warm, loving and professional.” She says his death is “another reminder that this virus is no joke.”

“I Want to Acknowledge the Passing of a remarkable Human, fellow actor and friend Mark Blum, who succumbed to Coronavirus,” she wrote on Instagram. “This is really tragic and my heart goes out to him, his family and his loved ones. I remember him as funny warm, loving and professional when we made Desperately Seeking Susan in 1985!!

Story continues below advertisement

“Another reminder that this virus is no joke, nothing to be casual about or pretend wont [sic] affect us in some way,” she concluded. “We need to stay grateful -be hopeful- help each other-and follow the quarantine rules!”

Blum was involved in the New York theatre community, frequently appearing on Broadway in shows such as the revival of Twelve Angry Men.

Playwrights Horizons, a not-for-profit, off-Broadway theatre located in New York City, remembered Blum in a Twitter post.

“With love and heavy hearts, Playwrights Horizons pays tribute to Mark Blum, a dear longtime friend and a consummate artist who passed this week,” the theatre company wrote. “Thank you, Mark, for all you brought to our theater, and to theaters and audiences across the world. We will miss you.”

With love and heavy hearts, Playwrights Horizons pays tribute to Mark Blum, a dear longtime friend and a consummate artist who passed this week. Thank you, Mark, for all you brought to our theater, and to theaters and audiences across the world. We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/NMVZFB5hPb — Playwrights Horizons (@phnyc) March 26, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Rebecca Damon, executive vice-president and New York president of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) labour union, also paid tribute to Blum on Twitter.

“It is with such deep sorrow that I’m writing to share the news that our friend and former board member Mark Blum has passed away as a result of complications from the coronavirus. Mark was a dedicated Screen Actors Guild and SAG-AFTRA board member serving from 2007-2013,” Damon wrote.

She called him a “master teacher, a loyal friend and a beautiful human.”

“Mark was smart, funny, and a true actor’s actor. He will be deeply missed. Thinking of you all. Please #stayhome. #COVID19,” she added.

a passionate champion for merger, and a tireless advocate for members. Those of us lucky enough to have known him will treasure our memories of a gifted actor, a master teacher, a loyal friend, and a beautiful human. — Rebecca Damon (@RebeccaDamonNYC) March 26, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Mark was smart, funny, and a true actor’s actor. He will be deeply missed. Thinking of you all. Please #stayhome. #COVID19 — Rebecca Damon (@RebeccaDamonNYC) March 26, 2020

Many others took to Twitter to send their condolences once news of Blum’s passing spread.

My uncle, Mark Blum, has been known on stage by many names to many people over the years. But to me, he was just Uncle Mark. As you can imagine, my family is devastated. Reading tweets and seeing how many people loved & respected him is more special than you will ever know. pic.twitter.com/PaB5X401Vq — Awkward-ish (@awkward_ish) March 26, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Mark Blum was a wonderful, stalwart actor–a familiar face to anyone who watches TV, and a mainstay, for decades, of dozens of New York stage productions. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/2wCSVZ7gDF — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) March 26, 2020

Mark Blum, so generous, so kind, so humble,so talented. Our time together in the play The Assembled Parties at MTC was a true joy

May he rest in peace knowing that he transformed the lives of so many and was cherished by so many; me among them — JudithLight (@JudithLight) March 26, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

One of our family of Mozart in the Jungle passed this morning from the corona virus. Mark Blum was a truly wonderful actor, but more importantly, was a funny sensitive, and beautiful man. RIP. – Malcolm pic.twitter.com/fapOBe6WYp — Malcolm McDowell (@McDowellMalc) March 26, 2020

I am so devastated by Mark Blum’s passing. His performances in the dozens of plays I saw him in were unfailingly deep, subtle, hilarious and moving in equal measure. Seeing his name in the Playbill always meant you were in for a treat. Also just one of the loveliest humans ever. pic.twitter.com/vC5rlpRJtq — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) March 26, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

COVID-19 KILLS SOPRANOS ACTOR Sopranos character Randall Curtin actor Mark Blum has tragically died aged 69 from Coronavirus complications The Sopranos Club sends our deepest condolences to the New Jersey born actors loved ones, during these very sad times⚱️

@immatureAMRCN pic.twitter.com/ONsDUvEWXL — The Sopranos Club (@TheSopranosClub) March 27, 2020

Mark Blum was a great actor and an even better human being. Brilliant and kind, he was the definition of a gentle man. My heart breaks for his family and especially for his beloved wife Janet Zarish. Love. Love. Love to you all. Rest In Peace, Mark. Rest In Peace. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) March 27, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

So sad to say goodbye to my dear friend, Mark Blum. Will miss him forever. A very good man. — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) March 26, 2020

There are actors whose names appear in the announcement of a play, and you instantly think, without knowing any details: This will be work worth seeing. Mark Blum was of that wonderful caliber. Made me believe, every time I saw him. It's terrible to read of his death. — Peter Marks (@petermarksdrama) March 26, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Mark Blum was a dear, kind man, a fiercely talented artist, a good pal. His loss is devastating to all who loved him. Condolences to his family. Our hearts are with them.

This plague will pass, but the scars it leaves will be permanent.

Stay safe, friends. — Terry Kinney (@RealTerryKinney) March 26, 2020

Mark Blum was consistently a great actor and a finer man. We met when I moved to NY & were briefly TV married in 1987. Last Xmas we caught up for over an hour at a party and he was still kind and hilariously sardonic. I adored him. My heart breaks for his beautiful wife Janet. pic.twitter.com/uRT136B3Ma — Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) March 26, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

In 2011 Mark Blum starred in my play Picked @vineyardtheatre, in a tricky role — a narcissistic filmmaker whose more human instincts collide with the desire to protect himself from emotional risk Mark's performance took huge risks. He was magnificent. And the kindest man. RIP pic.twitter.com/GzPPotADvT — Christopher Shinn (@chris_shinn) March 26, 2020

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

— With files from the Associated Press