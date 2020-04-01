‘Star Wars’ actor Andrew Jack dies from COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

English actor and dialect coach Andrew Jack died on Tuesday as a result of complications of COVID-19. He was 76.

The entertainer is most recognized onscreen for his portrayal of Maj.-Gen. Ematt in Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens (2015) and its direct sequel, Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi (2017).

In addition to his appearances in the Disney franchise, Jack lived a storied life as a professional dialect coach. In his four-decade-long film career, he worked with more than 200 actors on more than 100 films, including Marvel‘s The Avengers series, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) and Peter Jackson‘s The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Jack’s death was confirmed by his longtime agent Jill McCullough in a statement, according to CNN. She revealed the actor had fallen ill with the novel coronavirus disease and passed in a Surrey, England hospital on March 31.

“Andrew lived on one of the oldest working houseboats on the Thames,” said McCullough. “He was fiercely independent but madly in love with his wife, also a dialect coach, Gabrielle Rogers.

“Tragically, she is stuck in quarantine in Australia, having just flown in from New Zealand last week. She was unable to see or talk to him at the end of his life, and there is a chance a funeral may not be held,” the statement continued.

“He was still working full pelt, currently coaching on the new Batman,” McCullough said, noting the upcoming 2021 Batman film starring Robert Pattinson. “Dialect coaching isn’t just about being good at accents — you need to make your actors feel safe and confident — and Andrew’s actors adored him.”

In the wake of her husband’s death, Rogers herself took to Twitter confirming the news.

“We lost a man today,” she wrote. “Andrew Jack was diagnosed with coronavirus two days ago. He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his family were all ‘with’ him.”

We lost a man today. Andrew Jack was diagnosed with Coronavirus 2 days ago. He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his family were all 'with' him. Take care out there, lovers x@RealHughJackman @chrishemsworth @RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/fm5LevA8n2 — Gabrielle Rogers (@GabrielleRoger1) March 31, 2020

She gave a shoutout to some of Jack’s biggest clients — Hugh Jackman, Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth among them.

An outpouring of tribute messages ensued on Tuesday after new of Jack’s death spread.

Sean Astin, who played Samwise Gamgee in The Lord of the Rings films, was one of the first, noting Jack was “funny, brilliant, powerful and gentle in equal measure” and could also make “a mean curry.”

Andrew Jack made a mean curry

Andrew Jack was powerful & gentle in equal measure

Andrew Jack was funny

Andrew Jack was brilliant

Andrew Jack loved a unique theory of gravity, that we are all being pushed down, instead of pulled down

We loved Andrew Jackhttps://t.co/PNxMop2udN — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) March 31, 2020

Here are what some others had to say about Andrew Jack after working with him:

Andrew Jack was the dialect coach on SOLO, and a kind and thoughtful man. We asked him to teach Alden to speak Shyriiwook, and I’ll always remember listening to them gargle-roar at each other back and forth.

RIP https://t.co/ivlE7q4guB — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) March 31, 2020

If you’ve ever enjoyed Lord Of The Rings, The Avengers, Star Wars or countless other films, you’ve enjoyed the work of Andrew Jack, one of the worlds great dialect coaches.

A charismatic character, full of passion and verve. He will be missed terribly. Stay safe everyone. xx https://t.co/aHEZd9ySop — ⚡️Nicola Scott⚡️ (@NicolaScottArt) March 31, 2020

Devastated to hear of the passing of the wonderful, talented, beloved gentleman #AndrewJack. He is one of the kindest people I’ve ever worked with. Please stay safe. Please stay home!!! #RIPAndrewJack pic.twitter.com/VqmmGkxaOF — GreG GrunberG (@greggrunberg) March 31, 2020

We have lost an incredibly humble, sharing, gifted and clever man. He worked with so many talented actors, directors cast and crew. He showed great kindness to me and my family and will be greatly missed. #andrewjack ❤️ pic.twitter.com/v2oAbrhoU6 — Harry (@hcollettactor) March 31, 2020

A-list actor Ian McKellen, who worked with Jack when he played Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, shared the news of Jack’s passing in a tweet.

Jack also worked with American actor Tessa Thompson and voiced an alien named Moloch in Ron Howard‘s Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018).

He was born in London, England on Jan. 28, 1944 and is survived by his wife Rogers and two children from a previous marriage.

—