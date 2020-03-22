Canada not at the point of declaring a federal emergency over COVID-19: Trudeau

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is not at the point where the federal government needs to take emergency measures to force people to stay at home during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Trudeau says provinces and local governments continue to take steps to restrict people’s movements and the federal government stepping in is a last resort.

“The Federal Emergencies Act is a significant step that can and should be taken when we’ve exhausted all other steps and other orders of government and the legislation and regulations available to the federal government do not respond [or] are insufficient to respond to the situation at hand,” Trudeau told reporters on Sunday.

He said the federal government is working “closely” with provinces and with other jurisdictions to make sure that they are “able to do the things that need to be done.”

“We will continue to look at if it’s necessary to move forward with the Emergencies Act,” Trudeau said.

Nova Scotia is the latest province to declare a state of emergency, restricting gatherings to no more than five people.

Premier Stephen McNeil says people are blatantly ignoring the need for social distancing.

Police in Nova Scotia are being given the power to enforce social distancing with $1,000 fines for individuals and $7,500 fines for businesses.

Nearly 1,400 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Canada and 19 people have died.

