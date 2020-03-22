Man sent to hospital following Saskatoon shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police are investigating a shooting that resulted in a man being sent to the hospital.

On Saturday, at around 4:50 p.m., Saskatoon police say they received a report of someone being shot in the 600 block of Idywyld Drive.

Officers found a 33-year-old man with undetermined injuries who was transported to hospital.

The investigation also led police to the 200 block of 26th Street West.

Police say there is no threat to public safety. The investigation remains ongoing.

