Canada

Police detonate suspicious package in east Saskatoon

By Anna McMillan Global News
Posted March 20, 2020 3:40 pm
Police were called to the 200 Block of Haviland Crescent for a report of a suspicious package.
Police were called to the 200 Block of Haviland Crescent for a report of a suspicious package. Global News / Dylan Latchuk

Police detonated a suspicious package Thursday afternoon in east Saskatoon.

Officers were called to a home near the 200 Block of Haviland Crescent at about 1 p.m., the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a statement.

A police spokesperson confirmed the package was explosive.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Saskatoon police adjusting services over COVID-19 concerns

The explosives disposal unit used a robot to move the package to a nearby parking lot before detonating it, police said.

Police do not believe the incident was random, but would not confirm whether it was of a criminal nature.

Public safety was not at risk, the SPS statement said.

Story continues below advertisement
