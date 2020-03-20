Police detonate suspicious package in east Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Police detonated a suspicious package Thursday afternoon in east Saskatoon.

Officers were called to a home near the 200 Block of Haviland Crescent at about 1 p.m., the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a statement.

A police spokesperson confirmed the package was explosive.

The explosives disposal unit used a robot to move the package to a nearby parking lot before detonating it, police said.

Police do not believe the incident was random, but would not confirm whether it was of a criminal nature.

Public safety was not at risk, the SPS statement said.

Story continues below advertisement