2 explosive packages found on Saskatoon street connected: police

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says it believes two explosive packages found in the Pacific Heights neighbourhood are connected.

A suspicious package was reported on March 23 at roughly 6:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Haviland Crescent, according to police.

Members from the SPS explosives disposal unit used a robot to move the package to a remote location where it was made safe.

The call came just four days after the unit was called to a suspicious package on the same block. Police say the device found on March 19 was detonated in a nearby, unoccupied parking lot.

The SPS said the packages were not found in the same spot.

Police believe both were placed some time ago and, due to weather and melting snow, recently appeared.

No charges have been laid at this time, as officers continue to investigate.

— With files from Global News’ Anna McMillan