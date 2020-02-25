Suspicious package at Saskatoon mail facility turns out to be liquid fertilizer

Send this page to someone via email

A suspicious package at a Canada Post mail processing facility in Saskatoon turned out to be non-hazardous liquid fertilizer.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said a call came in just before 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, stating a package was leaking its contents at the 51st Street East location.

People were told to shelter in place and a number of units, including hazmat, responded.

Firefighters evacuated the building when they arrived and one person who had direct exposure to the contents was placed in isolation, fire officials said.

Hazmat members then entered the building and performed tests on the package contents. It turned out to be roughly one quart of a liquid fertilizer used in the rooting and growth of plants, the fire department said.

Fire crews determined there was no risk to the public and the leaking package was contained and removed for disposal.

The person placed in isolation was released with no further medical evaluation.

