Saskatoon fire crews battle duplex blaze Saturday night

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to several 911 calls of a reported duplex fire on Saturday night.

According to a news release, at roughly 8 p.m., three engines, one ladder truck, one rescue unit and one Battalion Chief were dispatched to a residence at 1815 Avenue C North.

Arriving crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the home.

It took firefighters one hour to get the blaze under control. Crews continued to work to extinguish remaining hot spots.

There were no injuries as any occupants had already evacuated the building.

Investigators continue to work on determining a cause.

