Canada

Saskatoon fire crews battle duplex blaze Saturday night

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted February 16, 2020 10:53 am
File Photo.
File Photo. File / Global News

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to several 911 calls of a reported duplex fire on Saturday night.

According to a news release, at roughly 8 p.m., three engines, one ladder truck, one rescue unit and one Battalion Chief were dispatched to a residence at 1815 Avenue C North.

Arriving crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the home.

READ MORE: House fire causes $200K in damage: Saskatoon Fire Department

It took firefighters one hour to get the blaze under control. Crews continued to work to extinguish remaining hot spots.

There were no injuries as any occupants had already evacuated the building.

Investigators continue to work on determining a cause.

Fire breaks out at Shercom Industries rubber recycling plant north of Saskatoon
