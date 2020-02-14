Menu

Canada

Fire breaks out at Shercom Industries rubber recycling plant north of Saskatoon

By Kyle Benning Global News
Posted February 14, 2020 10:15 am
Updated February 14, 2020 10:20 am
Shercom Industries also had a massive blaze in 2016 when it took firefighters five hours to control the flames.
Shercom Industries also had a massive blaze in 2016 when it took firefighters five hours to control the flames. Phillip Bollman / Global News

Fire crews were called out early on Friday, Feb. 14, after a fire sparked at the Shercom Industries facility north of Saskatoon.

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) said it was called out at 6:21 a.m. for an industrial structural fire.

Three engines, one aerial ladder truck, a rescue unit and one water tanker were sent to fight the blaze with a hazmat team on stand-by.

SFD said heavy flames were visible from the two-storey building.

A Shercom employee told fire crews that the building had been evacuated before they arrived on scene.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Fire at Shercom Industries north of Saskatoon still smoking

The site saw a massive blaze in 2016 when it took SFD and members from surrounding detachments five hours to control the flames.

About 20,000 pounds of shredded rubber ignited that fire.

Shercom Industries can process more than one million pounds of rubber per day.

First responders facing Saskatchewan winter challenges
First responders facing Saskatchewan winter challenges
