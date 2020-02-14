Fire breaks out at Shercom Industries rubber recycling plant north of Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Fire crews were called out early on Friday, Feb. 14, after a fire sparked at the Shercom Industries facility north of Saskatoon.

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) said it was called out at 6:21 a.m. for an industrial structural fire.

Three engines, one aerial ladder truck, a rescue unit and one water tanker were sent to fight the blaze with a hazmat team on stand-by.

SFD said heavy flames were visible from the two-storey building.

A Shercom employee told fire crews that the building had been evacuated before they arrived on scene.

The site saw a massive blaze in 2016 when it took SFD and members from surrounding detachments five hours to control the flames.

About 20,000 pounds of shredded rubber ignited that fire.

Shercom Industries can process more than one million pounds of rubber per day.

