Saskatoon firefighters deal with 3 fires in under 2 hours

Firefighters in Saskatoon were kept busy on Wednesday morning.

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) said it responded to three calls in just under two hours.

The first came in at 9:15 a.m. when someone reported flames coming from a house at 317 Ave. P. S.

Crews said there was smoke coming from the back of the house when they arrived and a small fire was found in an unused coal chute.

While firefighters were putting out the fire, a caller reported smoke coming from the roof of a house at 333 Ave. Q. S., one block away from the first fire.

Two engines at the original call were re-assigned to the second fire and additional units were called in.

Flames were coming from the rear entrance of the home and the lone person inside made it out before crews arrived, SFD said.

SFD said the fire, which appears to have started in the kitchen, was quickly brought under control.

The third call came in just before 11 a.m. when grey smoke was reported coming from a garage at 206 Ave. E. S.

Firefighters said a garage and dumpster were on fire when they arrived and they quickly put it out, limiting the damage.

SFD said the cause of all three fires remains under investigation.