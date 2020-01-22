Train derailment north of Saskatoon highlights need for regional resilience plan: EMO

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been a year since a Canadian National train carrying grain jumped the tracks and derailed just north of Saskatoon on Highway 11.

Thirty of the 52 cars derailed on the morning of Jan. 22, 2019.

No one was hurt, but firefighters did have to put out a blaze that started from a locomotive diesel leak.

According to Saskatoon’s Emergency Management Organization (EMO), 28 different agencies were involved in the recovery and rehabilitation efforts.

EMO said the biggest takeaway from the derailment was realizing the need for a regional resilience plan — a written guideline to be followed in an emergency.

“Each of our municipalities are required to have an emergency management plan,” said Pamela Goulden-McLeod, emergency management director for the Saskatoon Fire Department.

“What we’re looking at is how do we work together to make sure those plans are interdependent and how we work together on that. We’re at the beginning stages of that.”

Saskatoon residents are encouraged to sign up for notifynow, an emergency message system, on the notifynow.

Public safety alerts can be received by texts, voice calls, or emails on the system.