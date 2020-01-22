Menu

Canada

Train derailment north of Saskatoon highlights need for regional resilience plan: EMO

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 22, 2020 12:17 pm
Freight cars block Highway 11 north of Saskatoon after a train derailment on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019.
Freight cars block Highway 11 north of Saskatoon after a train derailment on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Phillip Bollman / Global News

It’s been a year since a Canadian National train carrying grain jumped the tracks and derailed just north of Saskatoon on Highway 11.

Thirty of the 52 cars derailed on the morning of Jan. 22, 2019.

READ MORE: CN train derails north of Saskatoon

No one was hurt, but firefighters did have to put out a blaze that started from a locomotive diesel leak.

According to Saskatoon’s Emergency Management Organization (EMO), 28 different agencies were involved in the recovery and rehabilitation efforts.

EMO said the biggest takeaway from the derailment was realizing the need for a regional resilience plan — a written guideline to be followed in an emergency.

Video of CN train derailment north of Saskatoon

“Each of our municipalities are required to have an emergency management plan,” said Pamela Goulden-McLeod, emergency management director for the Saskatoon Fire Department.

Story continues below advertisement

“What we’re looking at is how do we work together to make sure those plans are interdependent and how we work together on that. We’re at the beginning stages of that.”

READ MORE: TSB urges better communication after Via Rail train derailment in Saskatchewan

Saskatoon residents are encouraged to sign up for notifynow, an emergency message system, on the notifynow.

Public safety alerts can be received by texts, voice calls, or emails on the system.

