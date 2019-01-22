Train derails north of Saskatoon

A train has derailed just north of Saskatoon.

It happened Tuesday just after 9 a.m. at Highway 11 and Wanuskewin Road.

Saskatoon Fire Department officials said the roughly 50-car long train was carrying grain.

Some of the cars are on fire and officials said there is a possible diesel leak.

There is no word yet if anyone was injured.

READ MORE: CP freight train derails near Ernfold, Sask.

Warman RCMP said the highway is blocked in both directions. Drivers should avoid the area and look for alternative routes.

More to come as this story develops.