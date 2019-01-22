Canada
Train derails north of Saskatoon

A train has derailed north of Saskatoon at Highway 11 and Wanuskewin Road.

A train has derailed just north of Saskatoon.

It happened Tuesday just after 9 a.m. at Highway 11 and Wanuskewin Road.

Freight cars block Highway 11 north of Saskatoon after a train derailment on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019.

Saskatoon Fire Department officials said the roughly 50-car long train was carrying grain.

Some of the cars are on fire and officials said there is a possible diesel leak.

There is no word yet if anyone was injured.

Warman RCMP said the highway is blocked in both directions. Drivers should avoid the area and look for alternative routes.

More to come as this story develops.

