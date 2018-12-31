CP freight train derails near Ernfold, Sask.

Crews are working in very cold temperatures to clean up at the scene of a train derailment in southern Saskatchewan.

Canadian Pacific Railway said a number of cars left the tracks late Sunday night near the community of Ernfold, about 170 kilometres west of Regina.

READ MORE: Train derailment in Biggar, Sask. blocks Highway 4

The company said no one was hurt and there was no concern for public safety.

The Saskatchewan Highway Hotline said traffic was down to one lane on part of the nearby Trans-Canada Highway due to the accident.

Witness Alex Cogger told Regina radio station CJME that he was driving in the vicinity early Monday morning and estimated about 15 to 20 cars had derailed.

READ MORE: No injuries in freight train derailment in Scarborough

Cogger said there was grain spilled along the tracks and heavy machinery was cleaning it up.

“There was not a lot of people on the highways early in the morning, but I slowed down to 60 km/h since it was down to one lane,” Cogger said.