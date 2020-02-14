Menu

Canada

House fire causes $200K in damage: Saskatoon Fire Department

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 14, 2020 12:32 pm
Updated February 14, 2020 12:40 pm
The Saskatoon Fire Department said flames were coming from the exterior of the two-storey home under construction when they arrived.
The Saskatoon Fire Department said flames were coming from the exterior of the two-storey home under construction when they arrived. Ciara Yaschuk / Global News

The Saskatoon Fire Department says a fire that caused $200,000 damage to a home under construction started near an electrical box.

A structure fire at 1247 Avenue J. S. was reported to the fire department just after 4 a.m. Friday.

Flames were coming from the exterior of the two-storey home when firefighters arrived, SFD said.

Crews entered the home and worked their way to the basement, where they said they were met with increasingly darkening smoke.

The fire continued to spread to the main level of the house, and crews retreated outside to continue fighting the flames, officials said.

They eventually fought their way back inside, which included gaining access by cutting into the wall of the home.

The fire was brought under control in 70 minutes.

A search confirmed the house was empty, and no injuries were reported.

A fire investigator determined the cause to be accidental, starting near an electrical box in the basement.

First responders facing Saskatchewan winter challenges
First responders facing Saskatchewan winter challenges
