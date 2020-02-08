Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon police respond to residential fire

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted February 8, 2020 4:49 pm
The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a house fire Saturday on the 2000 block of Woodward Avenue .
The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a house fire Saturday on the 2000 block of Woodward Avenue .

The Saskatoon Fire Department is investigating the cause of a Saturday house fire.

Firefighters responded to the 2000 block of Woodward Avenue at around noon.

READ MORE: Saskatoon firefighters deal with 3 fires in under 2 hours

Upon arrival, fire crews saw smoke and flames from the front and back of the attached garage of a single-family house.

Everyone in the home had evacuated prior to firefighters arriving, officials say. The fire department was able to control the fire within an hour.

READ MORE: Candle sparks fire at apartment building in Saskatoon

Saskatoon Fire says the damage is extensive, however, an estimate is not available at this time. No one was injured.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireHouse FireFirefightersSaskatoon Fire DepartmentBlazeSaskatoon House FireWoodward Avenue
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.