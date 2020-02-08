Saskatoon police respond to residential fire

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Fire Department is investigating the cause of a Saturday house fire.

Firefighters responded to the 2000 block of Woodward Avenue at around noon.

Upon arrival, fire crews saw smoke and flames from the front and back of the attached garage of a single-family house.

Everyone in the home had evacuated prior to firefighters arriving, officials say. The fire department was able to control the fire within an hour.

Saskatoon Fire says the damage is extensive, however, an estimate is not available at this time. No one was injured.

