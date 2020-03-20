Coronavirus: Four cases now in Newfoundland and Labrador

Send this page to someone via email

There are now four cases of the novel coronavirus in Newfoundland and Labrador — the first increase in case numbers since Tuesday.

The update came Friday afternoon from Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province’s chief medical officer of health.

“This is not unexpected,” Fitzgerald told reporters, in a press conference with Premier Dwight Ball and Health Minister John Haggie.

“We know that with international travel patterns and the spread of this virus, that we are likely to have cases related to travel in this province. Tweet This

The new case is a man in the Eastern Health Region who recently returned from international travel. He has mild symptoms and is self-isolating, she added. The other three cases — one confirmed, two presumptive — are in the Labrador-Grenfell health district.

To date, public health officials have tested 791 residents, with 787 confirmed negative cases. Three hundred people are in self-isolation under the close watch of the Health Department.

“This is part of the public health process,” said Fitzgerald. “Our public health officials are working tirelessly and are well prepared to respond.”

The pandemic has had serious financial implications for the cash-strapped province, where both Equinor and Husky Eneergy have deferred the Bay du Nord offshore development project due to falling oil prices and economic downturn.

A statement from Equinor Canada says planning on the project will continue with adjusted timelines.

The project in the Flemish Pass Basin, about 500 kilometres east of St. John’s, was announced in 2018 but not yet officially sanctioned. Equinor had set a target of 2020 to decide.

The provincial government recently declared a public health emergency, and moved to close most communal spaces, including gyms, bars, dance studios, performance centres, movie theatres, bingo halls and schools.

Beginning Saturday, liquor stores across the province will also close, although measures to allow phone and email orders are currently being developed.

“I want to continue to stress the important of social distancing,” Fitzgerald told reporters on Thursday.

“I encourage you to talk to your children about why we are all taking these measures now — we want to prevent people from getting sick.” Tweet This

The public health emergency will last until April 1 — two weeks after its declaration, as per the Health Protection and Promotion Act, but health officials will review its status every five days.

Meanwhile, Premier Dwight Ball has confirmed that despite the pandemic, his party’s upcoming leadership election will continue on schedule.

The Liberal Party says the in-person convention scheduled for May in St. John’s will be cancelled, but the campaign and convention, including all voting, will happen online and by phone.

The May vote is set to determine who will be the next leader of the provincial Liberals and the province after Premier Dwight Ball announced his resignation last month.

With files from The Canadian Press