Politics

Candidate calls to suspend N.L. Liberal leadership election due to COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 18, 2020 10:50 am
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball poses for a picture in his office at the Confederation Building in St. John's on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball poses for a picture in his office at the Confederation Building in St. John's on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. The Canadian Press/Paul Daly

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – A candidate running to replace Newfoundland and Labrador’s Liberal premier says the party should suspend its leadership election due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A May election is set to determine the new leader of the provincial Liberals and the 14th premier of the province, after the sudden resignation of premier Dwight Ball last month.

READ MORE: 3 presumptive cases now in Newfoundland and Labrador

Ball has said he would step down once his party chooses a new leader.

But one of two candidates in the race is now calling on the party to suspend the leadership election process.

John Abbott says it’s in the public’s best interest to place both campaigns on hold while people are focused on their safety and financial well-being.

N.L. premier denies reports Liberal party pushed him out
N.L. premier denies reports Liberal party pushed him out

Abbott says the party should call a meeting of the candidates to discuss how the election process can be suspended.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Dwight BallNewfoundland and Labrador PoliticsJohn AbbottCoronavirus Newfoundland and LabradorNewfoundland and Labrador Liberal Party
