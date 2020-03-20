Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

3 Calgary Catholic School District students test positive for COVID-19

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted March 20, 2020 8:47 am
Three students who attend schools within the Calgary Catholic School District have tested positive for COVID-19.
Three students who attend schools within the Calgary Catholic School District have tested positive for COVID-19. Getty Images

Three students who attend schools within the Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) have tested positive for COVID-19.

The information was shared with parents in a letter sent by the district’s chief superintendent, Bryan Szumlas, on Thursday.

In the letter, Szumlas said the names of the students and the schools they attend will not be released so as to protect their privacy.

READ MORE: Live updates — Coronavirus in Canada

“The principals of these schools will contact the community with an update from Alberta Health Services (AHS) and letters will be sent home,” Szumlas said.

He added that in all three cases, the school buildings have been declared safe by AHS and remain open to staff.

Classes at K-12 schools and licensed child-care programs in the province were cancelled until further notice on Sunday, March 15.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Calgary Catholic school teachers, staff can work from home

Originally, teachers and other staff were encouraged to continue working at the facilities, but both the CCSD and the Calgary Board of Education have since given them the OK to work from home.

As of Thursday, AHS said there were 146 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus canadacovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canadaCalgary Board Of EducationCalgary Catholic School DistrictCalgary coronavirusCalgary COVID-19Students CoronavirusCalgary students CoronavirusCalgary students COVID-19
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.