Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: Calgary public school teachers given green light to work from home

By Tracy Nagai Global News
Posted March 19, 2020 12:57 pm
The Calgary Board of Education announces staff have the option of working from home.
The Calgary Board of Education announces staff have the option of working from home. Tomasia DaSilva/Global News

The Calgary Board of Education, which represents 7,000 teachers, has announced that staff members can now work from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The CBE is committed to protecting the health and safety of our staff and communities,” CBE communications advisor Melissa Malcolm said in a statement to Global News.

“We have created temporary work-from-home guidelines that take effect March 18.”

Tweet This

On Sunday, the province announced that all schools and day cares in Alberta would be shut down due to growing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Alberta orders all classes cancelled, daycares closed as COVID-19 cases rise to 56 in the province

Previously, teachers had been asked to keep working in schools.

“These are very challenging times,” Malcolm said. “We have determined that at this time all school-based staff, both teachers and support staff may work from home.”

Story continues below advertisement

Malcolm said there is exceptions and that at the least one principal, secretary and custodian must remain at the school.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Calgary Catholic school teachers, staff can work from home

On Tuesday, the Catholic School District had announced its staff would have the option of working from home.

CCSD chief superintendent Bryan Szumlas talks about school cancellations due to COVID-19 pandemic
CCSD chief superintendent Bryan Szumlas talks about school cancellations due to COVID-19 pandemic

Chief Supt. Bryan Szumlas said officials have been monitoring the spread of COVID-19 and were taking employee safety into consideration.

“They’re going to be working closely with principals and site supervisors on what that looks like,” Szumlas said. “Our schools remain open.”

The CBE’s regular spring break starts on Friday.

READ MORE: COVID-19 pandemic plans for Calgary’s 2 school boards continuing to evolve

Malcolm said after spring break, additional learning resources will be shared to help students.

“Following spring break, teachers will be working to support student learning remotely using both technology and print resources.”

Malcolm added teachers are also working to provide student assessments to parents.

“Teachers continue to ensure documentation for students completed prior to the cancellation of classes are as up to date as possible.”

“We know that for the majority of teachers and students, this is a significant adjustment.”

Tweet This
Story continues below advertisement

– With files from Kaylen Small and Jill Croteau

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsCalgary Board Of EducationCoronavirus UpdatesCalgary COVID-19Calgary TeachersCalgary teachers work from homeCBE teachersCBE teachers work from homeCoronavirus Calgary schools
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.