Education

Coronavirus: Calgary Catholic school teachers, staff can work from home

By Jill Croteau Global News
Posted March 17, 2020 5:57 pm
Updated March 17, 2020 5:58 pm
Jason Kenney declares public health emergency over COVID-19 in Alberta
WATCH: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announces the government is declaring a public health emergency over COVID-19. ​

Teachers and support staff working for the Calgary Catholic School District received an update Tuesday on the district’s response to novel coronavirus.

READ MORE: Premier Jason Kenney declares COVID-19 public health emergency in Alberta

Chief Supt. Bryan Szumlas said officials have been monitoring the spread of COVID-19 and are taking employee safety into consideration.

“Our staff now have the option of working from home,” he said.

“They’re going to be working closely with principals and site supervisors on what that looks like,” Szumlas said. “Our schools remain open.”

‘We have to take more aggressive meassures to contain the spread of the virus’: Kenney
‘We have to take more aggressive meassures to contain the spread of the virus’: Kenney

While it is optional, CSSD officials expect most staff will choose to stay home. Szumlas reassured parents continuing education is still very much a priority.

READ MORE: Alberta orders all classes cancelled, daycares closed as COVID-19 cases rise to 56 in the province

“Let me make it clear, we are not saying: ‘All teachers go home.’ That’s not what we are saying. This is optional for our staff,” Szumlas said.

“If teachers choose to stay at home, they will be working, and we are working on what that looks like in the future.

“Kids need to learn as we go forward and kids need marks to get into university.

“There will be a skeletal staff. What we are doing is reducing the density of people within our buildings,” Szumlas said.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: WHO encouraging social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19

More information on the continuation of learning will come as soon as it’s available.

“We’ve asked all of our staff and teachers to have contact lists to all families and stay in contact and communication with them,” Szumlas said.

“Many staff reached out to contact parents already but please be patient with us but we will be there for you. We are all in this together.”

Calgary school boards implement COVID-19 pandemic plans, strategies for students
Calgary school boards implement COVID-19 pandemic plans, strategies for students
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Alberta educationSchool BoardAlberta TeachersCalgary Catholic School DistrictAlberta StudentsCSSDCalgary Catholic
