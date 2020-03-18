Ontario legislature recalled for emergency sitting amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario legislature will be meeting for an emergency sitting on Thursday in a bid to pass legislation related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from the Government House leader said the session will happen at 1 p.m.

“After lengthy discussions with the opposition parties, we expect to receive unanimous consent to debate and vote on these items in an expedited manner,” the statement said.

READ MORE: Ontario government declares state of emergency amid coronavirus pandemic

“Following tomorrow’s emergency sitting, the government will be seeking to suspend the legislature until Wednesday, March 25 at 1 p.m.”

As the government continues to encourage social distancing during the novel coronavirus outbreak, the number of members allowed in the chamber will be limited to 24.

There will be 12 Progressive Conservative MPPs, eight NDP, two Liberal and one Green. The parties have agreed on these measures, the house leader said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Members will be permitted to sit at any desk and vote from any desk to ensure there is appropriate space between them,” the statement said.