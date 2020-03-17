Coronavirus: Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay rolls out enhanced assessment centre model

Send this page to someone via email

Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay has introduced a new model for assessing COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

On Saturday, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in its central Ontario jurisdiction, which includes Lindsay.

Ross Memorial Hospital on Sunday launched a drive-thru assessment centre in its ambulance bay area.

However, on Tuesday, in response to community feedback and guidelines from the Ministry of Health, the hospital is introducing a new model for assessment that will begin on Wednesday.

The new model will have patients call first for a phone assessment by a nurse or physician, who will refer the caller for the appropriate next steps, which may include self-monitoring instructions, self-isolation instructions, testing at an offsite location (Lindsay Exhibition) or seeking care in the hospital.

Patients should contact the Ross Memorial Hospital COVID-19 assessment centre only if referred by Telehealth, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit or another care provider.

“We anticipated an increased demand for assessment following the announcement of the first local case of COVID-19,” said Veronica Nelson, the hospital’s interim president and CEO. “But assessment through our ambulance bay is not a sustainable solution.

“This new model of our clinicians providing assessment over the phone will support our community by making care more accessible for those who need it.”

If you suspect you might have COVID-19, you should first:

Complete the COVID-19 self-assessment. If indicated by the self-assessment results, contact Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000 or the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit at 1-866-888-4577, ext. 5020. If symptoms are severe, please call 911 and alert the dispatcher of your travel history and symptoms.

Starting Wednesday, the assessment centre can be reached at 705-328-6217. The hours of operation are Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.