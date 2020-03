Drive-thru COVID-19 assessment centre opens at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ont.

Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ont., opened a drive-thru COVID-19 Assessment Centre on Sunday morning to further address coronavirus concerns in the region.The centre is located at the hospital, 10 Angeline St. North, within the ambulance bay, with a marked entrance from Angeline St. N.The centre will operate 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Patients should attend the assessment centre only on the advice of Telehealth or public health. All current hospital care and services are operating normally at this time.

Patients must enter by vehicle in the marked entrance from Angeline St. N

Follow direction from staff or security to enter “Lane 2” (Lane 1 is reserved for ambulances)

Remain in your vehicle at all times, unless instructed to exit the vehicle by staff

“At this time, patients seeking assessment at the centre are not required to make an appointment,” the hospital stated.The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit on Saturday confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in the municipality.A woman who recently travelled to Germany showed symptoms of COVID-19 and was assessed at the hospital.It’s the health unit’s second confirmed case, after a woman in Northumberland County tested positive — she too had recently travelled to Europe.The hospital has shared the following guidelines for its assessment centre:Assessments will be completed by clinical staff who will direct patients on the next steps.

These directions may include following self-monitoring instructions; going home to await test results under self-isolation; or being escorted into the emergency department for further assessment. Patients will be tested according to the Ministry of Health guidelines.The hospital says any individual who has recent travel history outside of Canada and mild symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty breathing should complete the COVID-19 self-assessment on the Ontario.ca/coronavirus page and contact Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000 or the health unit at 1-866-888-4577 ext. 5020.Anyone with severe symptoms is urged to call 911 and alert the dispatcher to their travel history and symptoms.