Drive-thru COVID-19 assessment centre opens at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 15, 2020 12:57 pm
Updated March 15, 2020 1:27 pm
Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ont., has opened a COVID-19 assessment centre.
Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ont., has opened a COVID-19 assessment centre. Ross Memorial Hospital
Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ont., opened a drive-thru COVID-19 Assessment Centre on Sunday morning to further address coronavirus concerns in the region.The centre is located at the hospital, 10 Angeline St. North, within the ambulance bay, with a marked entrance from Angeline St. N.The centre will operate 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.  Patients should attend the assessment centre only on the advice of Telehealth or public health. All current hospital care and services are operating normally at this time.

READ MORE: City of Kawartha Lakes has first confirmed case of COVID-19: health unit

“At this time, patients seeking assessment at the centre are not required to make an appointment,” the hospital stated.The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit on Saturday confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in the municipality.A woman who recently travelled to Germany showed symptoms of COVID-19 and was assessed at the hospital.It’s the health unit’s second confirmed case, after a woman in Northumberland County tested positive — she too had recently travelled to Europe.The hospital has shared the following guidelines for its assessment centre:
  • Patients must enter by vehicle in the marked entrance from Angeline St. N
  • Follow direction from staff or security to enter “Lane 2” (Lane 1 is reserved for ambulances)
  • Remain in your vehicle at all times, unless instructed to exit the vehicle by staff
Assessments will be completed by clinical staff who will direct patients on the next steps.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Ontario reports 39 new COVID-19 cases, provincial total rises to 142

These directions may include following self-monitoring instructions; going home to await test results under self-isolation; or being escorted into the emergency department for further assessment. Patients will be tested according to the Ministry of Health guidelines.The hospital says any individual who has recent travel history outside of Canada and mild symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty breathing should complete the COVID-19 self-assessment on the Ontario.ca/coronavirus page and contact Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000 or the health unit at 1-866-888-4577 ext. 5020.Anyone with severe symptoms is urged to call 911 and alert the dispatcher to their travel history and symptoms.
Coronavirus outbreak: A look at how Canada’s provinces are handling COVID-19 as new cases reported nationwide

Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk for Canadians is low.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend social distancing, frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19City of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakesRoss Memorial HospitalOntario COVID-19Ross MemorialLindsay HospitalCOVID 19 assessment centreCOVID-19 in LindsayRoss Memorial Hospital COVID-19
national skyline national skyline

