Drive-thru COVID-19 assessment centre opens at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ont.

“At this time, patients seeking assessment at the centre are not required to make an appointment,” the hospital stated.The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit on Saturday confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in the municipality.A woman who recently travelled to Germany showed symptoms of COVID-19 and was assessed at the hospital.It’s the health unit’s second confirmed case, after a woman in Northumberland County tested positive — she too had recently travelled to Europe.The hospital has shared the following guidelines for its assessment centre:Assessments will be completed by clinical staff who will direct patients on the next steps.

Grocery shopping and food banks during COVID-19 in Peterborough

First confirmed case of COVID-19 in Cobourg

Coronavirus outbreak: A look at how Canada’s provinces are handling COVID-19 as new cases reported nationwide

Coronavirus outbreak: A look at how Canada’s provinces are handling COVID-19 as new cases reported nationwide

2:18 Coronavirus outbreak: A look at how Canada’s provinces are handling COVID-19 as new cases reported nationwide

2:18 Coronavirus outbreak: A look at how Canada’s provinces are handling COVID-19 as new cases reported nationwide

Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk for Canadians is low.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend social distancing, frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.