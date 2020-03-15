If you have travelled and develop flu-like symptoms, contact Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-000, or call the HKPR District Health Unit at 1-866-888-4577, ext. 5020. If symptoms are severe, call 911 and alert the dispatcher to the potential concern regarding COVID-19 so they can be appropriately prepared.On Friday evening, the City of Kawartha Lakes suspended all services at all public gathering facilities with occupancy of 250 people or more and facilities. Mayor Andy Letham also released a statement.“We strongly discourage public gatherings of large groups of people to avoid the risk of exposure,” the municipality stated.Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:
Health officials say the risk for Canadians is low.
Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.
To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend social distancing, frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.
First confirmed case of COVID-19 in Cobourg