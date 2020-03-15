Health officials have confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge (HKPR) District Health Unit reports the individual is a woman in her 60s who lives in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

According to health officials, the woman recently visited Germany and had travelled on Air Canada flight 877 from Frankfurt to Toronto on March 10. She was showing symptoms of flu and was seen by health officials at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay on March 12.

The health unit says the woman was discharged and remains in self-isolation at home with follow-up from the health unit which is working with the patient to identify anyone she may have been in contact with while ill.

She is the second case in the health unit’s jurisdiction after a Northumberland County woman in her 60s tested positive after returning from Europe. She visited Northumberland Hills Hospital on March 11 and results were announced on Friday night.

“Although we are now seeing travel-related cases in our communities, it’s important for people to remember that most people who have had COVID-19 have had mild symptoms and recovered fully at home,” stated Dr. Lynn Noseworthy, the health unit’s medical officer of health.

The health unit was working closely with the Lindsay hospital to ensure measures were put in place in anticipation of a positive case. Noseworthy says the hospital staff took the “appropriate precautions” to isolate the woman so there was no risk to anyone else at the hospital at that time.