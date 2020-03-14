Menu

Newfoundland and Labrador announces 1st presumptive case of new coronavirus

By Kerri Breen Global News
Posted March 14, 2020 6:38 pm
Updated March 14, 2020 6:39 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: A look at how Canada’s provinces are handling COVID-19 as new cases reported nationwide
A look at how Canada's provinces are handling COVID-19 as new cases reported nationwide.

Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say a resident has been presumptively diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: 4 Canadian passengers from Grand Princess diagnosed with COVID-19

If confirmed, the case marks the first time the illness has been diagnosed in the province.

P.E.I. announced its first case on Saturday as well. There are more than 200 confirmed or presumptive cases of the viral illness in Canada. Canadian officials have now warned against all non-essential international travel including cruises.

Coronavirus outbreak: Couple stuck in Spain amid COVID-19 outbreak as Canadians abroad try to return home
