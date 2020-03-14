Newfoundland and Labrador announces 1st presumptive case of new coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say a resident has been presumptively diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

If confirmed, the case marks the first time the illness has been diagnosed in the province.

P.E.I. announced its first case on Saturday as well. There are more than 200 confirmed or presumptive cases of the viral illness in Canada. Canadian officials have now warned against all non-essential international travel including cruises.

