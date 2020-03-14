Prince Edward Island sees first confirmed case of coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

A woman on Prince Edward Island has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the province’s chief medical officer of health.

Dr. Heather Morrison says the patient is a woman in her 50s from the Queens County area who returned from travel on a cruise ship.

“She actually did exactly what we would have wanted her to do,” Morrison said a press briefing Saturday afternoon. “She came home from travel, and when she developed symptoms she called 811.”

Morrison says the woman returned to P.E.I. on March 7 and began experiencing symptoms on March 10. The woman was then tested, according to Morrison, and is recovering at home with mild symptoms.

“I spoke to the woman earlier and it certainly was hard to give her that news,” Morrison said. Tweet This

Health officials are currently in the process of contacting anyone who was in close contact with the woman, and telling them to self-isolate.

The woman currently remains in self-isolation with mild illness.

Morrison says there have been 68 completed coronavirus tests since its testing sites opened three days ago.

This is the first confirmed case of coronavirus on Prince Edward Island and the second in Atlantic Canada.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief public health officer of New Brunswick, announced Saturday morning that there has been a second presumptive case of COVID-19 in the province.

Russell said that patient is a man between the ages of 50 and 60 who is in the southeastern part of New Brunswick.

She said the man is a close contact of the province’s first confirmed coronavirus case, a woman between the ages of 50 and 60 who recently returned from France.

Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is very low for Canadians.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

