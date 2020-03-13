New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health supports possible closure of schools

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health says that she supports the closure of schools in the province if an all-party committee decides it is necessary to deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health, announced her support at a press conference on Friday.

Russell said that the committee was set to discuss the possibility of closing schools later on Friday afternoon.

The committee is composed of Premier Blaine Higgs, Public Safety Minister Carl Urquhart, Health Minister Hugh Flemming, Social Development Minister Dorothy Shephard, Education Minister Dominic Cardy, New Brunswick Liberal Party Leader Kevin Vickers, Green Party Leader David Coon and People’s Alliance Party of New Brunswick Leader Kris Austin.

Russel said that closures should not affect early childhood facilities because evidence shows children aren’t as affected by the virus as adults.

“I need you to hear this New Brunswick, I know you are concerned,” said Russell.

The chief officer of health said that the province’s 811 service is “jam-packed” and said that people looking for information should not be calling 811.

Instead, they should look at the province’s website on coronavirus. Citizens should only call 811 if they have symptoms, Russell said.

She stressed that any provincial staff who have travelled internationally should self-isolate for 14 days before returning to work.

On Wednesday, New Brunswick health officials announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Atlantic Canada, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Russell said that the case relates to a woman between the ages of 50 and 60 who had travelled from France.

It remains the only confirmed case in New Brunswick, Russell confirmed on Friday.

Canada has now surpassed 100 cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, according to tallies from the provinces.

As of Thursday, Johns Hopkins CSSE said there were more than 127,500 confirmed cases worldwide. There have been more than 4,700 deaths.

