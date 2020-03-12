Coronavirus: New Brunswick to provide update on COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is set to provide an update on the state of the novel coronavirus in the province on Thursday, a day after it confirmed the first presumptive case in Atlantic Canada.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, said on Wednesday that the case relates to a woman between the ages of 50 and 60 who had travelled from France.

Russell said the woman has been treated, tested and is in self-isolation at her home in southeastern New Brunswick.

Health officials are not specifying the exact city for privacy reasons. Russell says her symptoms are mild.

Lab results from Georges Dumont Hospital in Moncton will be sent to the national headquarters in Winnipeg for confirmation.

Russell has asked that anyone travelling from China’s Hubei province or Iran self-isolate for 14 days.

She has also asked residents who have travelled internationally within the last 14 days to stay away from hospitals and long-term care homes.

She said the restriction on those who have travelled internationally does not apply to health-care workers unless they travelled to Iran, Italy or China’s Hubei province.

The decision dovetails with the guidance provided by Education Minister Dominic Cardy earlier this week,

A memo distributed on Monday evening stated that children, students, staff, volunteers and family members returning home from international locations after March 8 are to stay away from schools, early learning facilities and school district offices for 14 days.

It was a move heavily criticized by the New Brunswick Medical Society, who came out strong against the education department’s directive on Wednesday, describing it as being “not rooted in evidence-based public health policy.”

Canada has now surpassed 100 cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, according to tallies from the provinces.

As of Thursday, Johns Hopkins CSSE said there were more than 127,500 confirmed cases worldwide. There have been more than 4,718 deaths.

