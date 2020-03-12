Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: New Brunswick to provide update on COVID-19

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted March 12, 2020 2:15 pm
Updated March 12, 2020 2:17 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: N.B. health officials say province’s first presumptive COVID-19 case travelled to France
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday about the province's first presumptive case of COVID-19, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Jennifer Russell, told reporters that the patient was a woman between the age of 50 and 60, and had travelled to France.

New Brunswick is set to provide an update on the state of the novel coronavirus in the province on Thursday, a day after it confirmed the first presumptive case in Atlantic Canada.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, said on Wednesday that the case relates to a woman between the ages of 50 and 60 who had travelled from France.

Russell said the woman has been treated, tested and is in self-isolation at her home in southeastern New Brunswick.

READ MORE: Presumptive case of coronavirus recorded in New Brunswick, says health official

Health officials are not specifying the exact city for privacy reasons. Russell says her symptoms are mild.

Lab results from Georges Dumont Hospital in Moncton will be sent to the national headquarters in Winnipeg for confirmation.

Story continues below advertisement

Russell has asked that anyone travelling from China’s Hubei province or Iran self-isolate for 14 days.

She has also asked residents who have travelled internationally within the last 14 days to stay away from hospitals and long-term care homes.

She said the restriction on those who have travelled internationally does not apply to health-care workers unless they travelled to Iran, Italy or China’s Hubei province.

The decision dovetails with the guidance provided by Education Minister Dominic Cardy earlier this week,

A memo distributed on Monday evening stated that children, students, staff, volunteers and family members returning home from international locations after March 8 are to stay away from schools, early learning facilities and school district offices for 14 days.

Dalhousie University COVID-19 Research Network
Dalhousie University COVID-19 Research Network

It was a move heavily criticized by the New Brunswick Medical Society, who came out strong against the education department’s directive on Wednesday, describing it as being “not rooted in evidence-based public health policy.”

Canada has now surpassed 100 cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, according to tallies from the provinces.

As of Thursday, Johns Hopkins CSSE said there were more than 127,500 confirmed cases worldwide. There have been more than 4,718 deaths.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New BrunswickCoronavirusMonctonCanada CoronavirusJennifer RussellNew Brunswick coronavirusGeorges Dumont HospitalNew Brunswick Chief Medical Officer of HealthNew Brunswick health officials
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.