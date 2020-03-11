Presumptive case of coronavirus recorded in New Brunswick: health official

Send this page to someone via email

There is a presumptive case of the new coronavirus in New Brunswick, according to the province’s chief medical officer of health.

Dr. Jennifer Russell held an emergency press conference in Fredericton Wednesday afternoon, where she confirmed the presumptive case.

The case relates to a woman between the age of 50 and 60, Russell said, adding that she travelled from France.

“We only received the results late (Wednesday) afternoon,” Russell said. “She phoned ahead to 811 or to the health department, so she wasn’t in an emergency room, and she was taken in for assessment and put in an isolation room.”

Russell said the woman has been treated, tested, and is in self-isolation at her home in southeastern New Brunswick.

Health officials are not specifying the exact city for privacy reasons. Russell says her conditions are mild.

This is the first presumptive case of the novel coronavirus in Atlantic Canada.

“This is not unexpected,” said Russell. “We did expect to get a travelling-related case.”

“We have been preparing for this situation since the first case appeared in Canada.” Tweet This

Earlier in the day, Russell requested that anyone who travelled internationally within the last 14 days stay away from hospitals and long-term care homes.

Russell also asked anyone who returned from China’s Hubei province or Iran to self-isolate for 14 days.

The decision coincides with the Department of Education’s move to have children, students, staff, volunteers and family members returning home from international locations after March 8 are to stay away from schools for 14 days.

More to come.