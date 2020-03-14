Menu

Health

Second presumptive case of coronavirus identified in New Brunswick

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted March 14, 2020 9:29 am
Updated March 14, 2020 9:34 am
Dr. Jennifer Russell confirms there is a second presumptive case of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Saturday, March 14, 2020. .
Dr. Jennifer Russell confirms there is a second presumptive case of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Saturday, March 14, 2020. . Travis Fornum/Global News

A second presumptive case of coronavirus has been identified in New Brunswick, according to the province’s chief medical officer of health.

READ MORE: New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health supports possible closure of schools

Dr. Jennifer Russell announced the presumptive case at a press briefing in Fredericton Saturday morning.

Coronavirus outbreak: New Brunswick chief medical officer says she supports possible school closures

Russell says the patient is a man between the ages of 50 and 60 and is in the southeastern part of New Brunswick.

READ MORE: New Brunswick confirms first presumptive coronavirus case, discourages mass gatherings

Russell adds that he is a close contact of the province’s first confirmed coronavirus case, a woman between the ages of 50 and 60 who recently returned from France.

Both are currently in self-isolation.

More to come. 

Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is very low for Canadians, but they caution against travel to affected areas (a list can be found here). If you do travel to these places, they recommend you self-monitor to see whether you develop symptoms and if you do, to contact public health authorities.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

