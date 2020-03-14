Second presumptive case of coronavirus identified in New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

A second presumptive case of coronavirus has been identified in New Brunswick, according to the province’s chief medical officer of health.

Dr. Jennifer Russell announced the presumptive case at a press briefing in Fredericton Saturday morning.

Russell says the patient is a man between the ages of 50 and 60 and is in the southeastern part of New Brunswick.

Russell adds that he is a close contact of the province’s first confirmed coronavirus case, a woman between the ages of 50 and 60 who recently returned from France.

Both are currently in self-isolation.

More to come.

