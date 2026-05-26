Tickets to final show of iconic Snowbirds jets in hometown sell out in minutes

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Tickets to the Canadian Snowbirds Hometown Event, hosted in the same city as the fleet’s home base, sold out in minutes on Monday following news of their temporary grounding.

Organizers in Moose Jaw, Sask., where the Snowbirds are based at 15 Wing Moose Jaw, said they expected the show to sell out, especially given the recent news on the future of the aerial performance crew, but not as fast as they did.

Last Tuesday, the federal defence minister visited the base to announce the retirement of the fleet’s iconic Tutor jets and a pause until the early 2030s as the Department of National Defence works to secure its new aircraft.

“It was nearly instantaneous that it sold out. It was a lot quicker than last year,” said Roger Blager, president of the Moose Jaw Flying Club, which organizes the air show with the Canadian Armed Forces and Moose Jaw Airport Authority.

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“I had no idea. I gave it a day, but less than half an hour, I couldn’t have even conceived of that.”

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While he couldn’t provide an exact number of attendees expected at the Moose Jaw Municipal Airport, he said 500 to 600 parking spots will be filled at the spectators’ parking area.

“We literally have a certain amount of physical space we can use and no more. We’re going to get as many people in as possible,” Blager said.

“We do know that they were unique buyers. There weren’t any resellers in that — it was legitimate ticket sales.”

The event has been held for three years, with the 2026 show selling out the fastest, he said. Previous years also sold out after tickets were available for weeks.

“It’s really amazing because I grew up in Moose Jaw and I went to as many air shows as I could, and the Snowbirds were part of the inspiration for me to get my own pilot’s licence,” Blager, a private pilot, said, reflecting on his nostalgia for the Snowbirds ahead of their 55th anniversary.

“It’s going to be very bittersweet.”

The Snowbirds will be the show’s “main event,” the organizer said, but there will be more to see for people who successfully scored tickets.

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Audiences will also be wowed by static displays at the show and aircraft provided by private owners and the Royal Canadian Air Force and military will be available to view up close.

On top of the show in Moose Jaw, the Tutor jets have one final performance season this year before they are officially retired after decades of awing Canadians and audience members worldwide.