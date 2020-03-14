Coronavirus: 4 Canadian passengers from Grand Princess diagnosed with COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Four Canadians who were flown home from a cruise ship facing a coronavirus outbreak have now tested positive for the virus.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said on Saturday that two individuals were tested after experiencing symptoms while staying at CFB Trenton in Eastern Ontario. The two other cases were announced earlier this week.

The patients are among 228 Canadians under a mandatory two-week quarantine at the military base since Tuesday.

Canadians on the cruise ship Grand Princess were sent home on a government-charted flight after coronavirus cases were diagnosed.

No passengers were allowed to board the plane if they were exhibiting symptoms. Nine passengers and crew members stayed behind since an unidentified number of them had contracted the virus.

The vessel, operated by Carnival Corp.’s Princess Cruises, docked in Oakland on Monday. But prior to that it had been denied permission to dock in San Francisco and spent several days in limbo off the coast of California for days as passengers and crew underwent testing.

Ottawa is advising Canadians against all international travel, including cruises. There are more than 200 confirmed or presumptive cases in the country as of Saturday.

Princess Cruises has suspended operations for two months.

–With files from Alex Mazur, Global News

1/2 In the last 24 hrs, two addtl passengers from the #GrandPrincess at #CFBTrenton #Ontario exhibited symptoms consistent with #COVID19. Lab tests confirmed #coronavirus and the individual is in isolation at the facility where appropriate infection control measures are in place. — Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) March 14, 2020

