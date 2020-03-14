Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Coronavirus: 4 Canadian passengers from Grand Princess diagnosed with COVID-19

By Kerri Breen Global News
Posted March 14, 2020 6:02 pm
1 Grand Princess passenger tests positive for coronavirus following quarantine at CFB Trenton
WATCH ABOVE: 1 Grand Princess passenger tests positive for coronavirus following quarantine at CFB Trenton

Four Canadians who were flown home from a cruise ship facing a coronavirus outbreak have now tested positive for the virus.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said on Saturday that two individuals were tested after experiencing symptoms while staying at CFB Trenton in Eastern Ontario. The two other cases were announced earlier this week.

READ MORE: 1 Grand Princess passenger tests positive for coronavirus following quarantine at CFB Trenton

The patients are among 228 Canadians under a mandatory two-week quarantine at the military base since Tuesday.

Canadians on the cruise ship Grand Princess were sent home on a government-charted flight after coronavirus cases were diagnosed.

Coronavirus outbreak: Trump pledges assistance for airline, cruise industries
Coronavirus outbreak: Trump pledges assistance for airline, cruise industries

No passengers were allowed to board the plane if they were exhibiting symptoms. Nine passengers and crew members stayed behind since an unidentified number of them had contracted the virus.

Story continues below advertisement
Listen on Spotify Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Google Podcasts Visit Curious Cast Subscribe with RSS

 

The vessel, operated by Carnival Corp.’s Princess Cruises, docked in Oakland on Monday. But prior to that it had been denied permission to dock in San Francisco and spent several days in limbo off the coast of California for days as passengers and crew underwent testing.

READ MORE: 2nd case of coronavirus confirmed among repatriated Grand Princess passengers

Ottawa is advising Canadians against all international travel, including cruises. There are more than 200 confirmed or presumptive cases in the country as of Saturday.

Princess Cruises has suspended operations for two months.

Coronavirus outbreak: Canada’s Public Health Agency advises Canadians to avoid cruise ship travel
Coronavirus outbreak: Canada’s Public Health Agency advises Canadians to avoid cruise ship travel

–With files from Alex Mazur, Global News

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsCoronavirus In CanadaCFB TrentonGrand Princesstheresa tamPrincess CruisesGrand Princess Coronavirus
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.