Halifax Seaport Farmers’ Market building to close Saturday due to coronavirus

The Halifax Seaport Farmers’ Market announced Friday that its building will not open on Saturday.

“This is to contain the spread of COVID-19,” the market said in a statement.

The market also noted that the building will remain closed indefinitely.

“The health and well-being of our customers, our staff and our vendors is our priority.”

To date, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Premier Stephen McNeil stressed on Friday at a conference that despite 226 lab tests being carried out in the province, there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. However, he said that it is not a question of if, but when, a case appears in the province.

