Health

Halifax Seaport Farmers’ Market building to close Saturday due to coronavirus

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted March 13, 2020 12:16 pm
A sign for the Halifax Seaport Farmers Market on June 23, 2019.
A sign for the Halifax Seaport Farmers Market on June 23, 2019. Alexander Quon/Global News

The Halifax Seaport Farmers’ Market announced Friday that its building will not open on Saturday.

“This is to contain the spread of COVID-19,” the market said in a statement.

The market also noted that the building will remain closed indefinitely.

“The health and well-being of our customers, our staff and our vendors is our priority.”

To date, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Premier Stephen McNeil stressed on Friday at a conference that despite 226 lab tests being carried out in the province, there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. However, he said that it is not a question of if, but when, a case appears in the province.

