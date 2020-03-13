Coronavirus: Nova Scotia to issue update on COVID-19 response

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is set to provide an update on its response to the novel coronavirus on Friday.

Premier Stephen McNeil, Nova Scotia Health Minister Randy Delorey and the province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang, are set to provide the update at 10 a.m. AT.

The province stressed that there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in Nova Scotia.

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage has closed his office, and all of his staff are in voluntary isolation after they became aware of a possible link to someone who is seeking testing for the virus.

Savage tweeted about the situation Thursday afternoon.

“Earlier today my office became aware of a possible link to someone who is seeking testing for COVID-19,” the mayor tweeted.

“As a precaution, we have closed the mayor’s office and all staff are in voluntary isolation until we know more.” Tweet This

On Thursday, the Nova Scotia Health Authority said during a press conference that it expects to see an increased volume of people monitoring and testing for the virus as they come back from their travels after March break.

For now, the NSHA has increased the number of assessment centres, which are located close to an emergency room so that people can get the help they need more quickly.

According to Dr. Todd Hatchette, service chief at the NSHA, the turnaround time for coronavirus test results is two to three days.

As of March 6, the work underway by the NSHA includes:

Implementing a patient screening process for use by front-line health-care workers

Monitoring and investigating potential cases

Applying effective public health and infection control measures

Establishing working groups focused on disease surveillance, health system impact monitoring, models of care, supplies and resource management

Working with Nova Scotia’s Emergency Management Office and other non-health partners on business continuity planning

Sharing accurate, up-to-date information with its partners and Nova Scotians

