Toronto teen abducted as retribution over drug debt, $4M worth of cocaine taken: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 14-year-old boy abducted by two suspects from Toronto’s north end was taken after his stepbrother was allegedly involved in the theft of approximately $4 million worth of cocaine, police say.

Toronto Police Supt. Steve Watts provided an update to reporters Thursday evening, just over 24 hours after police were called by Shammah Jolayemi’s family to report he was missing.

“We believe that Shammah was abducted as retribution for an unpaid drug debt. Investigators believe that Shammah’s brother, Olalekan Osikoya, owes a large debt in relation to a multi-kilo cocaine rip and has since left the [Greater Toronto Area],” he said.

“This is a live abduction.”

READ MORE: Amber Alert issued after 14-year-old Toronto boy abducted, police say

Watts said the drug theft happened in the summer of 2019. He said approximately 100 kilograms of cocaine was taken and that it’s worth around $4 million.

Police were contacted at 5:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday. He was last seen near his Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue-area home at around 8:30 a.m. An Amber Alert was issued at around 12 a.m. on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said Jolayemi was abducted and forced into a vehicle by at least two male suspects wearing black jackets and bandanas on their heads. They are believed to be between 18 and 22 years old.

A black Jeep Wrangler with oversized front tires and a front push bar with round fog lights was identified by police as the suspect vehicle. Watts said it’s believed that vehicle was found burned out in a Caledon, Ont., park.

Watts who runs organized crime enforcement for @TorontoPolice says “you need to release Shammah. This is a 14 year old innocent child.” He is not part of the drug deal. He is not part of this business. This is high level organized crime #AmberAlert — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) March 5, 2020

Jolayemi was described by Toronto police as being between five-foot-11 and six feet tall, and having a slim build and short, dark, brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweater, grey track pants with a thin orange stripe, a shiny and puffy black winter coat, and black-and-yellow Air Jordan shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

Watts told reporters that it’s believed Jolayemi is still alive.

If Jolayemi is seen, residents were urged by police to call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to call officers at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

More to come.