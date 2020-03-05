Menu

Crime

Toronto teen abducted, sought in Amber Alert has been found safe

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted March 5, 2020 11:32 pm
Updated March 6, 2020 12:03 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 14-year-old Toronto boy who was the subject of a province-wide Amber Alert has been found safe.

Toronto police shared the announcement on Twitter at 11:05 p.m. on Thursday. A spokesperson wrote that the teen was en route to have a medical checkup.

The announcement comes less than 24 hours after the service requested the alert. It was officially cancelled just before 11:25 p.m.

In a Thursday evening news conference, police said they were contacted at 5:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday. He was last seen near his North York home at around 8:30 a.m. Officers said it was initially reported the boy could be heard screaming, “Help me, help me.”

Investigators said he was abducted and forced into a vehicle by at least two male suspects wearing black jackets and bandanas on their heads. They are believed to be between 18 and 22 years old.

A black Jeep Wrangler with oversized front tires and a front push bar with round fog lights was identified by police as the suspect vehicle.

An Amber Alert was issued at around 12 a.m. on Thursday.

Toronto Police Supt. Steve Watts said it’s believed that vehicle was found burned out approximately 55 kilometres away from the Toronto home in a Caledon, Ont., park.

Police said investigators believed the teen was abducted in connection with an unpaid drug debt. It was alleged a relative was involved in the theft of approximately $4 million worth of cocaine.

As of Thursday night, it was unclear if anyone was arrested in connection with the incident.

Toronto police are scheduled to provide an update on the investigation Friday morning.

