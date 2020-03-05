Menu

Crime

Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old boy last seen in Toronto

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted March 5, 2020 12:02 am
The Amber Alert was issued at the request of Toronto police.
Global News

Officials have issued an Amber Alert for a 14-year-old boy who was last seen in Toronto Wednesday morning.

The alert, which was broadcast at around 12 a.m. EST on Thursday, said the boy — Shammah Jolayemi — was last known to be in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue at around 8:25 a.m. on Wednesday.

Jolayemi was described by Toronto police as being between five-foot-11 and six feet tall and having a slim build and short, dark, brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweater, grey track pants with a thin orange stripe, a shiny black coat, and black-and-yellow Air Jordan shoes.

A vehicle of interest in connection with the incident. Police said officers are looking for a black Jeep Wrangler with oversized front tires and a front push bar with round fog lights.

Police said investigators are looking to speak with Jolayemi’s step-brother, Olalekan Osikoya.

If Jolayemi, Osikoya, and/or the vehicle are seen, residents were urged to contact 911 immediately.

More to come.

