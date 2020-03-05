Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old boy last seen in Toronto

Officials have issued an Amber Alert for a 14-year-old boy who was last seen in Toronto Wednesday morning.
The alert, which was broadcast at around 12 a.m. EST on Thursday, said the boy — Shammah Jolayemi — was last known to be in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue at around 8:25 a.m. on Wednesday.
Jolayemi was described by Toronto police as being between five-foot-11 and six feet tall and having a slim build and short, dark, brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweater, grey track pants with a thin orange stripe, a shiny black coat, and black-and-yellow Air Jordan shoes.
A vehicle of interest in connection with the incident. Police said officers are looking for a black Jeep Wrangler with oversized front tires and a front push bar with round fog lights.
Police said investigators are looking to speak with Jolayemi’s step-brother, Olalekan Osikoya.
If Jolayemi, Osikoya, and/or the vehicle are seen, residents were urged to contact 911 immediately.
More to come.
