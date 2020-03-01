Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

‘It could have been completely dangerous’ Man helps apprehend thief at Edmonton’s Southgate Mall

By Nicole Stillger Global News
Posted March 1, 2020 7:40 pm
Southgate Centre thief apprehended by citizens
WATCH: An Alberta father now admits he wasn't thinking when he jumped in to stop a would-be thief at Southgate Centre mall. As Nicole Stillger explains, a suspect ran off with hundreds of dollars worth of electronics before he was apprehended by shoppers.

Adam Aylward and his sons were at the Bell store in Southgate mall Saturday.

What happened next took the entire family by surprise.

“This guy just turned around grabbed the stuff and walked out,” Aylward explained. “Before you know it [my sons] are both shouting, ‘Dad, that guy just stole our stuff.'”

The thief made off with two tablets and a store employee’s phone, according to Aylward. Without thinking, he decided to run after the person.

“I guess he glanced back and saw I was chasing him and started to run,” he said.

“I started to shout out in my big booming voice, ‘Stop, he’s got our tablets!'”

Tweet This

He said some bystanders jumped in to help and eventually pinned the thief on the ground.

Aylward recalled security arriving within seconds.

Story continues below advertisement

“Somebody had said should we just let him go — I said ‘No, I’m going to press charges,'” he said.

Reflecting on the situation, he admits it could have easily taken a turn for the worse.

“I realize it could have been completely dangerous,” he said. “I just thought of catching this guy and getting our stuff back.”

Aylward and his sons are from Hay River, NWT. He brought them to Edmonton to be with their mother.

She has terminal cancer and is staying here.

“We’re looking to go home to spend the rest of our time with her,” he said.

“I thought my kids had been through enough and we didn’t deserve to go through one more bad thing happening to us.”

Tweet This

He explained they will stay in Edmonton until she’s stable enough to fly home.

For now, he wanted to say thank you to those who helped out in a chaotic situation.

“It means a lot,” he said.

READ MORE: Edmonton police respond to robbery at Southgate Centre mall; 1 suspect in custody

Global News reached out to Edmonton police for comment Sunday and were told information would not be available on the incident until Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

This is the second time in two months where witnesses jumped into action to help stop a robbery at Southgate Centre.

In January, multiple people robbed a jewelry store. A man who recorded the incident chased one of them down.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RobberythiefSouth EdmontonstealingSouthgate MallHay Riveradam aylwardSoutgate center
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.