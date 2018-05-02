Southgate Centre assault victim’s son says dad ‘left some big shoes to fill’ at flower shops

Since his father was killed two weeks ago in a violent assault at the Southgate Centre mall, Sean Armstrong has been working at the family-owned Bunches Flowers Co. to help keep the stores in operation.

“We’re keeping the machine rolling,” Sean said in an interview Wednesday with Global Edmonton. “He left some big shoes to fill.”

Iain Armstrong, 61, was attacked and suffered severe injuries while trying to stop a robbery near the Bunches Flowers store on April 17. He died in an Edmonton hospital three days later.

Together with his wife, brother and sister-in-law, Iain owned five flower shops in Edmonton. They opened their first store in 1991.

“For me, to try to jump in and pick up my dad’s involvement in the business, right from basically square one, is a bit of a tall order,” Sean said.

Sean said his dad was extremely hands-on when it came to the business. He said his role was mainly logistical, behind-the-scenes work, involving picking up product and handling the paperwork.

He said the past two weeks have been “tumultuous and challenging” and that the subtle reminders of his father have been the most difficult.

“A few days ago, when I was doing my first runs with the company van, bringing product around, [it was] finding my dad’s sunglasses or reading glasses still sitting there in the centre console of the vehicle. That was tough.”

Sean said the outpouring of support from friends, family and casual acquaintances has been remarkable. He said his family has also heard from dozens of people who never even met his father.

“The support — the earnest and heartfelt condolences from the community at large — has been astonishing. It’s been remarkable to see how many people seem to have been touched by my father’s life and my father’s story.

“The story of a good person trying to do the right thing really hits close to home for them. It’s humbling.”

Iain was married for over 35 years to his wife Sharon and was a father of two children: Dana, 29 and Sean, 31. He was an active volunteer and member of the community, including getting involved with the Laurier Heights Baptist Church.

Sean said his father always put his fullest effort into everything he did.

“That’s one of the things that he really drilled home for my sister and I growing up was regardless of what we’re doing, to always commit our best possible effort to it.”

The one thing Iain was never able to do was to become a grandfather.

“My dad loved kids. I know one of the things he was most excited for in life, one of the last things he had on his list, was [to] hold a grandchild, of which none exist yet.”

Anyone who wants to support Iain’s memory is asked to donate to the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation or the Kids Kottage Foundation.

Sean said his father died trying to help someone, which is the way he lived his life.

“I feel the best way that we can honour my father is to live the memory of my father, knowing that every small act of kindness, of generosity — every little selfless act — means something to someone.”

The man wanted for Iain’s death was arrested in Lac La Biche after a five-day-long manhunt. Jordan Martin Cushnie, 23, is charged with second-degree murder, robbery, mischief under $5,000 and possession of break-and-enter tools.

Cushnie has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2013 when he was convicted of mischief and assault.