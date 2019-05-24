Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in Southgate Centre attack

The man accused of a brutal fatal attack at Edmonton’s Southgate Centre mall last spring has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Jordan Martin Cushnie appeared in court in Edmonton on Friday where he entered the guilty plea. He also pleaded guilty to robbery in connection with the April 2018 incident.

Cushnie was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of 61-year-old John Iain Armstrong, who co-owned the Bunches Flower Co. shop in the mall, along with other locations in the city.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Cushnie’s movements in the mall were captured on video surveillance from the time he entered the building until he left.

Cushnie arrived at the mall at 9:44 a.m. and met up with a number of other people before they made their way to an area near the Adore Cosmetic Kiosk, court heard.

Just after 10:15 a.m., Cushnie was captured on video cutting the wire that tied down the cash box at the cosmetics kiosk, the agreed statement of facts reads. He then began to flee the area when Armstrong grabbed Cushnie’s arm in an attempt to stop him.

Cushnie then turned around and repeatedly punched Armstrong in the face and head, court heard. After the sixth punch, Armstrong hit his head on the corner on the Freedom Mobile Kiosk and fell to the ground. Cushnie then ran out of the mall at around 10:18 a.m.

The assault lasted eight seconds, according to the court document.

Armstrong was in cardiac arrest and not breathing. He suffered a large cut from his forehead to the top of his head, as well as a spinal cord injury. Mall security performed CPR on Armstrong before EMTs arrived and took him to the University of Alberta Hospital.

Court heard Armstrong suffered an unsurvivable fracture to his cervical spine, among other injuries. He died in hospital three days after the attack.

The medical examiner determined Armstrong died as a result of blunt force trauma and neck injuries.

After the attack, an Alberta-wide warrant was issued for Cushnie’s arrest. He was arrested by Lac La Biche RCMP five days after the attack and brought back to Edmonton.

Armstrong started the Bunches Flower Co. in 1991 with his wife, Sharon, his brother Eric and sister-in-law Judy Armstrong.

Armstrong was married for over 35 years and was a father of two children: Dana and Sean. He was an active volunteer and member of the community, including getting involved with the Laurier Heights Baptist Church.

Cushnie’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 17.

