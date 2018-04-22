Family remembers Southgate Centre attack victim as old-fashioned, genuine and loving

The family of the man who died as a result of an attack at a south Edmonton mall remembers him as an old-fashioned and hard working person, who loved his family and community.

Iain Armstrong passed away Friday after suffering serious injuries while trying to stop a theft at Southgate Centre Tuesday morning.

Police said Armstrong was attacked just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday as he tried to stop a man who had allegedly stolen something off a kiosk.

When the suspect turned to leave, “a pretty serious beating” occurred, Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Insp. Erik Johnson said on Tuesday.

“He was acting like any other shopkeeper would to protect other people’s belongings,” Johnson said. “He was a Good Samaritan who, unfortunately, got severely injured in this case.”

In a Facebook message posted Sunday morning, Armstrong’s family wrote that he was an old-fashioned guy, “like the strong hero in old western; never seeking attention, just quietly getting the job done.”

“He protected and cherished women and children, his handshake was his bond, he didn’t mince words, he was a builder, an athlete and a man of dignity and faith in God,” the message read.

“He gave great bear hugs, was full of mischief and believed every situation, no matter how serious, called for a generous portion of humour.

“He never judged a person, and instantly offered a helping hand to anyone in need. No task was too big to take on, or too small to ignore.”

Armstrong’s family also said he believed in the strength of family and enjoyed working in partnership with his brother for 27 years.

Edmonton police are searching for Jordan Martin Cushnie, 23, who is wanted for second-degree murder in the death of Armstrong. Cushnie is also wanted for robbery, mischief under $5,000 and possession of break-and-enter tools.

Edmonton police said mall security had “very good video” of the suspect.

Cushnie is known to police and described as armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked not to approach him and contact Edmonton police.

Two men, who police said were present for the theft but not involved in the beating, were taken into custody Tuesday morning.