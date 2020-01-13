Menu

Crime

Edmonton police respond to robbery at Southgate Centre mall; 1 suspect in custody

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 3:50 pm
Updated January 13, 2020 4:29 pm
Police vehicles at the north entrance of Southgate Mall on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. .
Police vehicles at the north entrance of Southgate Mall on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. .

Multiple police vehicles were parked outside of Southgate Centre Monday afternoon, after a robbery occurred at a jewelry store.

Employees at the King’s Fine Jewelry location at the mall confirmed to Global News that the incident involved their store.

Police said that officers were initially called to the mall around 12:25 p.m., after a report that several suspects attempted to rob a jewelry store.

One male suspect was arrested by police and taken into custody, but officials are still looking for two other suspects who fled the mall.

READ MORE: Fire breaks out on roof of Southgate Centre shopping mall

Police said the suspects allegedly deployed some sort of “noxious spray” during the robbery, with employees at King’s telling Global News they believed it was bear spray.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services has evacuated the north side of the mall for ventilation purposes.

