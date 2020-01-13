Edmonton police respond to robbery at Southgate Centre mall; 1 suspect in custody

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple police vehicles were parked outside of Southgate Centre Monday afternoon, after a robbery occurred at a jewelry store.

Employees at the King’s Fine Jewelry location at the mall confirmed to Global News that the incident involved their store.

Police said that officers were initially called to the mall around 12:25 p.m., after a report that several suspects attempted to rob a jewelry store.

One male suspect was arrested by police and taken into custody, but officials are still looking for two other suspects who fled the mall.

Police said the suspects allegedly deployed some sort of “noxious spray” during the robbery, with employees at King’s telling Global News they believed it was bear spray.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services has evacuated the north side of the mall for ventilation purposes.

Inside Southgate mall where police say several suspects tried to rob a jewelry store. The call came in around 12:30. Police say a noxious spray was deployed (which you can still smell ~2 hours later). One man is in custody and police believe two suspects fled @GlobalEdmonton pic.twitter.com/9rM7gy31eW — jessy (@itsjrobb) January 13, 2020

