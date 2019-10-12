Menu

Teen shot during robbery outside north Edmonton 7-11

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted October 12, 2019 1:57 pm
An Edmonton police service vehicle.
An Edmonton police service vehicle. File/Global News

Edmonton police are investigating after a 17-year-old male was shot outside of a 7-11 convenience store in north Edmonton early Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. outside of the 7-11 located at 127 Avenue and 97 Street in the Killarney neighbourhood.

Police say the teen victim was standing near the store when a vehicle pulled up and five people jumped out demanding property.

The 17-year-old was shot in the lower body and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they have made no arrests but have detectives investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call their local detachment or Crime Stoppers.

More to come… 

TAGS
Edmonton policeEdmontonEdmonton crimeEdmonton shootingNorth Edmonton shootingteen shot7-11 robbery711 edmontonedmonton 7-11edmonton gunedmonton weapon
