Teen shot during robbery outside north Edmonton 7-11

Edmonton police are investigating after a 17-year-old male was shot outside of a 7-11 convenience store in north Edmonton early Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. outside of the 7-11 located at 127 Avenue and 97 Street in the Killarney neighbourhood.

Police say the teen victim was standing near the store when a vehicle pulled up and five people jumped out demanding property.

The 17-year-old was shot in the lower body and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they have made no arrests but have detectives investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call their local detachment or Crime Stoppers.

